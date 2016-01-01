Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chun, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Chun works at
Locations
-
1
Optum-Irvine5581 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chun?
About Dr. Joseph Chun, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Korean
- 1710015425
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA School Of Med La
- Lac/usc Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.