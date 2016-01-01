See All Allergists & Immunologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Joseph Chun, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.6 (7)
Overview

Dr. Joseph Chun, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Chun works at Optum-Irvine in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum-Irvine
    5581 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-4308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Chun, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710015425
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA School Of Med La
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lac/usc Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

