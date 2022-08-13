Overview of Dr. Joseph Chun, DO

Dr. Joseph Chun, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at NERA SPINE, SPORTS & PAIN MEDICINE in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.