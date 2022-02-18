See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hixson, TN
Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO

Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Cihlar works at Beacon Health Alliance in Hixson, TN.

Dr. Cihlar's Office Locations

    North River Oncology and Hematology PC
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 103, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-8871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I have been to many osteopathic specialists but the treatment of those osteopathic I didn't feel much effect. But after treatment to the Joseph Cihlar, I really felt very much different from any I want to the treatment. His osteopathic treatment is very much effective.
    Shahryar — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871926246
    Education & Certifications

    • LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
