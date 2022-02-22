Overview of Dr. Joseph Ciotola, MD

Dr. Joseph Ciotola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ciotola works at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.