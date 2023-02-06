Overview of Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD

Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harvey, IL. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Civantos works at Illinois Retina Associates in Harvey, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.