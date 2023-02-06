Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Civantos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD
Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harvey, IL. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Civantos' Office Locations
1
Ingalls Hospital Professional Office Building71 W 156th St Ste 400, Harvey, IL 60426 Directions (708) 596-8710
2
Joliet Office300 Barney Dr Ste D, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-7515Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Hinsdale Office12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-5700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Eye complications are scary. I felt I was in great hands with this doctor and practice. Diagnosis, treatment and insurance approval was seamless. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Joseph Civantos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Irwin Retina Ctr Ingalls Meml Hosp
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard University
Dr. Civantos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Civantos accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Civantos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Civantos has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Civantos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Civantos speaks Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Civantos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Civantos.
