Dr. Joseph Claiborne III, MD
Dr. Joseph Claiborne III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Methodist Family Health Center - Preston Hollow4235 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 750-5100
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Claiborne was extremely well. He was very thorough and thoughtful in his examination. He takes the time to fully understand your medical issue and gives an easy-to-understand explanation.
Dr. Claiborne III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claiborne III accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claiborne III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Claiborne III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claiborne III.
