Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD

Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Clark Sr works at Surgery Center Of Huntsville in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Hand Tendon Repair and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Center of Huntsville
    721 Madison St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-4888
  2. 2
    Madison Office - TOC
    8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
  3. 3
    Huntsville Hospital
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    The Orthopaedic Center
    927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295704419
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark Sr has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Hand Tendon Repair and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

