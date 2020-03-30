Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleveland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD
Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Cleveland's Office Locations
Campus Box C30512631 E 17th Ave Rm 6602, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
De Cleveland performed a double CABG on me 13 years ago at the VA Hospital. He was able to do the bypass without stopping my heart or putting me on the heart-long machine. My recovery was quick and the results amazing!! It’ss bit late but THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. You are an amazing, gifted doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Cleveland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleveland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleveland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleveland.
