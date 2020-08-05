Dr. Joseph Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cochran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cochran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Cochran works at
Locations
1
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 271-8000
2
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
3
Pell City Internal and Family Medicine41 Eminence Way Ste A, Pell City, AL 35128 Directions (205) 884-9000Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
St. Vincent's St. Clair7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 271-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's by far the best gastroenterologist I've seen, and I've seen many. Kind, genuinely caring, and funny. He took good care of me. I wish he was here in the Pacific Northwest.
About Dr. Joseph Cochran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386628428
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
