Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Hill Country Eye Center12171 W Parmer Ln Ste 201, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 335-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen is the doctor for both boys for more than 7 years now. He takes time and listens and always give answers. Our appointments are never rushed. I highly recommend him to anyone who believes in science. He is our go to guy and our family loves him!
About Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932119930
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
