See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD

Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with General Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Dr. Colletta works at Bocacare Women's Institute in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nir Hus, MD
Dr. Nir Hus, MD
4.9 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
5.0 (118)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Costello, MD
Dr. Michael Costello, MD
3.0 (23)
View Profile

Dr. Colletta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Women's Health & Wellness Institute
    690 MEADOWS RD, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-2131
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-2131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Colletta?

    Oct 09, 2022
    I saw Dr Colette and many years ago he was so amazing he made sure and went out of his way to attack the problem in my breast before anything could change and yet I had the worst of the worst insurance and yet he did not care he could the mere fact that I was not going to end up with breast cancer I will always forever be into debt to him may God always bless him he's a true man of God and an honest man actually I could not even afford to go to the appointment and he was working with a Susan g Coleman program what a blessing they were they saved my life God bless thank you so much Dr Coletta you always are in my prayers.forever yours Lisa J
    Lisa J. — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colletta to family and friends

    Dr. Colletta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colletta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316935612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colletta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colletta works at Bocacare Women's Institute in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Colletta’s profile.

    Dr. Colletta has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colletta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Colletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colletta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.