Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD
Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Colonna works at
Dr. Colonna's Office Locations
Joseph G Colonna, M.d.11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 311, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 645-1604
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently I had a kidney stone that created a lot of pain that exceeded my pain threshold. So much so that I ended up in the hospital. The hospital did contact Dr. Colonna without me realizing it. They did talk to him and set about a treatment for me. What was suprising was that Dr. Colonna came and visited me twice while I was in the hospital which was a real suprise and I was glad to see him since he knew what was going on with me.
About Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Colonna accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colonna works at
Dr. Colonna has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.