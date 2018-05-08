Overview of Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD

Dr. Joseph Colonna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Colonna works at JOSEPH G COLONNA, M.D. in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.