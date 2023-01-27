Overview of Dr. Joseph Conflitti, MD

Dr. Joseph Conflitti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Quitman, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Conflitti works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Quitman, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.