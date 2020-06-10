Dr. Joseph Conte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Conte, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Conte, DPM
Dr. Joseph Conte, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Conte's Office Locations
Lake Nona10417 MOSS PARK RD, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 737-2751
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is a review of the surgery, I had extensive damage in my ankle from years of injuries and I was worried about finding the right doctor to fix it. Dr Conte did an amazing job and I am extremely happy I chose him to be the surgeon to fix my ankle. 3 ligaments and 2 tendons were repaired in my ankle, I couldn’t run without a hardcore brace so I’m looking forward to the come back!
About Dr. Joseph Conte, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1235316043
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
