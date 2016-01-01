Dr. Joseph Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cooke, MD is a Pulmonologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian41 01 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 204-9886
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Cooke, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144317249
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell University
- Ny Hospital Cornell University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.