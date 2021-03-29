Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD
Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Marietta Health Care Physicians Inc330 E 8th St Ste 150, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Marietta Memorial Hospital System210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After my cataract surgery on both eyes, I have 20/20 vision and only need glasses for fine print. Unquestionably, the best Ophtholmogist in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740277177
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.