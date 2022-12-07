See All General Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD

Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University New Brunswick and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Costabile works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costabile's Office Locations

    Washington Township
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Embolism
Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Embolism
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Dialysis Access Procedures
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Spider Veins
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376592675
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Health Care
    • Cooper University Health Care
    • Rutgers University New Brunswick
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costabile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costabile works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Costabile’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Costabile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costabile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costabile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costabile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

