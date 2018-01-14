See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stamford, CT
Dr. Joseph Costanzo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (9)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Costanzo, MD

Dr. Joseph Costanzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Costanzo works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Internal Medicine in Stamford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costanzo's Office Locations

    Stamford Health Medical Group - Internal Medicine
    292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 103, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 323-4458

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 14, 2018
    Very good doctor. Actually listens to what you say and has a discussion with you to understand your concerns. Explains reasons for his proposed treatment. Caring with a nice bedside manner. I have gone to him for a few years and have been very satisfied.
    Stamford — Jan 14, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Costanzo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093810368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
