Dr. Covelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Covelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Covelli, MD
Dr. Joseph Covelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Covelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Covelli's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical LLC714 10th St, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 865-2050
-
2
Riverside Medical Group46 Essex St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 984-0292
-
3
Riverside Pediatric Group1111 HUDSON ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 942-9320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covelli?
About Dr. Joseph Covelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780622944
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covelli works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Covelli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.