Dr. Joseph Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cox, MD
Dr. Joseph Cox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Neuroscience Specialists PC4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
previouns surgery year ago on sciatica and fracture, great dr am having some other issues and fixinn to call his office and hope he can fix me again he is so busy office appts are long but he is a very knowledgeable and professional dr. I highly recommend him to others
About Dr. Joseph Cox, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
