Dr. Joseph Craft, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Craft, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
The Heart Health Center, LLC450 N New Ballas Rd # 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-6969
Zumbehl1820 Zumbehl Rd Ste 120, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 447-1827
The Heart Health Center, LLC450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-6969
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Craft was referred by a friend and so very happy I ran into her. He had a cancellation for the next day of my call. I saw him on Thursday 9/13, he thanked me for accepting the referral, and went right into asking direct, constructive questions.ALL my questions were welcomed and answered clearly, &with patience. He ordered test for 9/17, and called me with results 9/18, with my Plan of Care! His Bedside Manner is fantastic and I sincerely feel he cares. The EKG,ECHO, and Stress Test RNs -ROCK!
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Craft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craft works at
Dr. Craft has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.