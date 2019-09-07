Overview

Dr. Joseph Crapanzano Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Crapanzano Jr works at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.