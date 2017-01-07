Dr. Joseph Creazzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Creazzo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OAKWOOD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Creazzo's Office Locations
East TN Center For Orthopaedic Excellence2263 Sandstone Dr, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 353-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Creazzo is the best podiatrist ever!!!! Very thorough and helped my foot pain. Very professional!!! I would recommend him over any foot dr in town!
About Dr. Joseph Creazzo, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OAKWOOD COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creazzo has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Creazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creazzo.
