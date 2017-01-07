Overview of Dr. Joseph Creazzo, DPM

Dr. Joseph Creazzo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OAKWOOD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Creazzo works at EAST TN CENTER FOR ORTHOPAEDIC EXCELLENCE in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.