Overview of Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD

Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Creely III works at Community ENT & Allergy, PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.