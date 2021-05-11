See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD

Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cruise works at Cruise Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cruise Plastic Surgery
    2081 San Joaquin Hills Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-4808
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891723342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Nj
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruise works at Cruise Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cruise’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

