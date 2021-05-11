Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD
Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Cruise's Office Locations
Cruise Plastic Surgery2081 San Joaquin Hills Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-4808Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Cruise to correct my flabby big stomach. After 3 kids, and some extra pounds, it has been very hard to get in shape. No matter what I did, my stomach was always bothering me. When I was sitting the rolls would flow over my pants. That was so depressing. Now that I had my tummy tuck, even if my weight goes up and down, the stomach doesn't change. It is flat like board. I would have never imagined that would be possible. Thank you Dr. Cruise and team for taking care of me!!! I could not be happier with my result.
About Dr. Joseph Cruise, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891723342
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Nj
- Grace Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruise accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruise.
