Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Curletta's Office Locations
1
Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler2095 W Pecos Rd # A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had lower back ache for several years. I was diagnosed with arthritis. I was treated with spinal ablation which worked well the first tine. The second was far less effective. I saw Dr. Curletta who immediately identified another problem; inflammation of spinal disk connective tissue. He confirmed this diagnosis by palpating. He had a course of treatment that we will begin soon. I have full confidence in Dr. Curletta and look forward to the treatment.
About Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952378804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
