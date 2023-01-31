Dr. Joseph Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Curry, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Curry, MD
Dr. Joseph Curry, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
I have been under Dr. Curry’s care since 2018. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!
About Dr. Joseph Curry, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1043427172
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals & Clinic
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph's University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curry speaks Chinese.
743 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.