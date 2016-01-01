Dr. Joseph Daley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Daley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Daley, DPM
Dr. Joseph Daley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Daley works at
Dr. Daley's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Leon A Ellman PC421 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daley?
About Dr. Joseph Daley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1033458518
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daley works at
Dr. Daley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.