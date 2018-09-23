Overview of Dr. Joseph D'Amico, MD

Dr. Joseph D'Amico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. D'Amico works at Westmed Medical Group-urgent Care in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.