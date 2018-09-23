Dr. Joseph D'Amico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph D'Amico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Westmed Medical Group-urgent Care1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 210-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am very pleased with Dr. D'Amico and his staff. They are very knowledgeable and thorough. I like that he explained the treatment options that are available for my condition in detail.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003904871
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt
- Georgetown University
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Duke University
