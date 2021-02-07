See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM

Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Damico works at Joseph C D'amico DPM in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Damico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason Faller MD
    333 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 757-6440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Damico?

Feb 07, 2021
Dr. D'Amico is an outstanting clinician who fully explained my foot issues and addressed it accordinly without the need for surgery!! NO OTHER DOCTOR performed such a complete and thorough exam with the sustained results I have seen
Howard — Feb 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Damico to family and friends

Dr. Damico's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Damico

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM.

About Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003945338
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Damico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Damico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Damico works at Joseph C D'amico DPM in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Damico’s profile.

Dr. Damico has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Damico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damico.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.