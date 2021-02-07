Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM
Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Damico works at
Dr. Damico's Office Locations
Jason Faller MD333 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damico?
Dr. D'Amico is an outstanting clinician who fully explained my foot issues and addressed it accordinly without the need for surgery!! NO OTHER DOCTOR performed such a complete and thorough exam with the sustained results I have seen
About Dr. Joseph Damico, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003945338
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damico works at
Dr. Damico has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Damico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damico.
