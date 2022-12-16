Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph D'Angelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph D'Angelo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
Locations
Island Pediatrics Inc.198 Ponahawai St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 933-2982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 460 Kilauea Ave Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 333-3600
Hilo Pediatrics305 Wailuku Dr Ste 2A, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 933-2982
West Hawaii Community Health Center Inc.75-5751 Kuakini Hwy Ste 203, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 333-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We use to see Dr D whenever my children needed any type of care, including emergencies! He's a great guy. We miss him.
About Dr. Joseph D'Angelo, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679667190
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
3 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
