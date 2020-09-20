Dr. Joseph Danial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Danial, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Danial, MD
Dr. Joseph Danial, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams Univ, Cairo, Egypt and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Danial works at
Dr. Danial's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Psychiatric Associates1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-2000
-
2
Abington Psychiatric Associates205 Newtown Rd Ste 205, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 481-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danial?
Dr. Danial is the best psychiatrist I’ve ever had..hands down. I’ve been in some form of therapy or another for 31 years and have had more than a few awful ones. I’m very distrustful of psychiatry as result of bad experiences, misdiagnosis, and they way they often threw drugs at me like I was a dartboard. After 5 years with Dr. Danial I trust him implicitly and I’m Irish and Polish..we don’t trust anybody. I’m a tough patient to treat and have had a couple of big issues while under his care. He brought me back to normal..well, my normal, quickly enough that I avoided doing serious damage to my life. The guy is aces. If your doctors or treatments aren’t doing enough, you would be wise to make an appointment with Dr D.
About Dr. Joseph Danial, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245373067
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ain Shams Univ, Cairo, Egypt
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danial has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danial works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Danial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.