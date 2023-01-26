Dr. Joseph David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph David, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. David works at
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health - Central Phoenix, Edwards 6131300 N 12th St Ste 613, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-5321
Talbert Medical Group Central Medical1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 716-9655
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
- 4 15215 S 48th St Ste 161, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (602) 633-4493
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David took the time to llisten and he is very compassionate. Ashley was also very helpful getting me into the exam room and took my vitals and not soon after Dr. David came into the exam room. He took the time to go over my recent blood work and explain the results. Thank You the office of Dr David!
About Dr. Joseph David, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
