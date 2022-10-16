Overview

Dr. Joseph De Gregorio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. De Gregorio works at Ellen Urrutia, MD in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.