Dr. Joseph De La Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph De La Garza, MD
Dr. Joseph De La Garza, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. De La Garza's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Westover Hills11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DeLaGarza is one of the best doctors I know. He puts his patients at ease and always knows the protocols based on best practices. I am so grateful that my primary care dr recommended him to me!
About Dr. Joseph De La Garza, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Garza speaks Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Garza.
