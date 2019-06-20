Dr. Joseph Dearani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dearani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dearani, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Dearani, MD
Dr. Joseph Dearani, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Dearani works at
Dr. Dearani's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dearani?
Dr. Dearani is one of the best physicians I have ever come across, not toe mention probably one of the smartest people I have ever met. He performed an open heart surgery to repair a very large ASD, and he was fabulous from both a patient and tactical standpoint. if you need heart surgery Dr. Dearani is one you want performing the surgery. Thank you Dr. Dearani. Respectfully,
About Dr. Joseph Dearani, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407834344
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dearani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dearani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dearani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dearani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dearani works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dearani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dearani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dearani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dearani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.