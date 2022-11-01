Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decarlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD
Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Decarlo works at
Dr. Decarlo's Office Locations
Uthet Urology Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013954809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decarlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decarlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decarlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decarlo has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decarlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Decarlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decarlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decarlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decarlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.