Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD

Transplant Nephrology
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD

Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Del Pizzo works at NewYork-Presbyterian LeFrak Center for Robotic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Cancer and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Pizzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian LeFrak Center for Robotic Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Del Pizzo took his time with me to explain my symptoms, their causes, his tests and all the results. I was in very capable hands, and pleased with the process. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Del Pizzo.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316034416
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
