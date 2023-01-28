Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Pizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD
Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Del Pizzo works at
Dr. Del Pizzo's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian LeFrak Center for Robotic Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Del Pizzo took his time with me to explain my symptoms, their causes, his tests and all the results. I was in very capable hands, and pleased with the process. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Del Pizzo.
About Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1316034416
Education & Certifications
- Urology
