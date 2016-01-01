Overview

Dr. Joseph Del Priore, DO is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Del Priore works at Optum Dermatology in Pasadena, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.