Dr. Joseph Delserra, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Delserra, MD
Dr. Joseph Delserra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Delserra works at
Dr. Delserra's Office Locations
Northeastern Surgical Specialists P C.1110 CLAY AVE, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to have had this doctor, for the removal of a bad thyroid and goiter. Every thing was explained in plain and simple manner and I knew what and why it was being done. Has done same process on other family members. We didn't know who to turn to, he is the best, thank you Dr. Delserra. Sincerely, Ruth O.
About Dr. Joseph Delserra, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
