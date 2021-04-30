Overview of Dr. Joseph Demario, DO

Dr. Joseph Demario, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Demario works at Internal Medcn Merchancisburg in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.