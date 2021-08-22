See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Joseph Dement, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Dement, MD

Dr. Joseph Dement, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.

Dr. Dement works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dement's Office Locations

    Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.
    111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 (828) 252-7331
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Mission Hospital
  • Mission Hospital Mcdowell

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Joint Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Drainage
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedCost
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    National Elevator
    Pyramid Life
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2021
    I had surgery Aug 3rd....Dr Dement and his surgical team were phenomenal. I recommend him 100%..Through the entire process I was well informed Dr Dement took the time to explain the surgery in terms that made it easy to understand... Wonderful follow up.. I can't say enough about the genuine concern, professionalism, just the overall experience.
    Monti — Aug 22, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Dement, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730182593
    Education & Certifications

    Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
