Dr. Joseph Demer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Demer, MD
Dr. Joseph Demer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Demer's Office Locations
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5931
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Demer is the Absolute Best!!! My daughter is 19 and he saved her eye site when she was 5 months old . He is a perfectionist! Yolanda from his office is wonderful!!! Forever great full for him and his team !
About Dr. Joseph Demer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
