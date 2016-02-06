See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO

Pulmonary Disease
Overview of Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO

Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO is a Pulmonologist in East Norriton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Demidovich III works at CritAcuity Medical Group in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demidovich III's Office Locations

    CritAcuity Medical Group
    325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-2446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Feb 06, 2016
    He was very nice and listened to my concerns. He was thorough and seems genuinely interested in getting to the problem and working out the solution. So far I am very happy with his care and the office staff that I have been in contact with are efficient and polite as well.
    — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 1609059112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demidovich III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demidovich III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demidovich III works at CritAcuity Medical Group in East Norriton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Demidovich III’s profile.

    Dr. Demidovich III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demidovich III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Demidovich III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demidovich III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demidovich III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demidovich III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

