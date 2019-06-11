Overview of Dr. Joseph Deorio, MD

Dr. Joseph Deorio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Deorio works at Ascent Urology in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.