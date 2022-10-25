Overview

Dr. Joseph Depasquale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Depasquale works at Essex Gastroenterology Asscos in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.