Dr. Joseph Depasquale, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Depasquale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Depasquale works at
Locations
Essex Gastroenterology Associates LLC5 Franklin Ave Ste 109, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-7240
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5351
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (973) 759-7240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m always quite impressed when I see the doctor. The doctor and his staff are so nice and professional..
About Dr. Joseph Depasquale, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depasquale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depasquale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depasquale works at
Dr. Depasquale has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depasquale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Depasquale speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Depasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depasquale.
