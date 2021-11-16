Overview of Dr. Joseph Derose, DO

Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Derose works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.