Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.9 (124)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD

Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Desimone works at Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desimone's Office Locations

    Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2022
    Dr. DeSimone and his team have provided the most thorough and compassionate care.
    LM19106 — May 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1801819131
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Desimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desimone works at Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Desimone’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

