Dr. Joseph Devich, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Devich, DO
Dr. Joseph Devich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Devich's Office Locations
-
1
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 302, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 874-7483
-
2
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers, Butler, PA9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (866) 874-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr Devich is one of the most knowledgeable doctors I’ve ever seen. A different doctor missed my diagnosis, and none of my symptoms made sense. Then Dr Devich got it right and things started falling into place. I absolutely send friends and family to him.
About Dr. Joseph Devich, DO
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1609194943
Education & Certifications
- Upmc
- Upmc
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
