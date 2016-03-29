Dr. Joseph Devincentis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devincentis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Devincentis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Devincentis, DPM
Dr. Joseph Devincentis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devincentis' Office Locations
- 1 3065 Southwestern Blvd Ste 200, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-2601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very friendly and family oriented. Professional, nicest doctor I have ever met. He was recommended by so many of my friends, now I recommend him to every one.
About Dr. Joseph Devincentis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1851315634
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devincentis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devincentis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Devincentis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devincentis speaks American Sign Language.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Devincentis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devincentis.
